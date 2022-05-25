Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Residents to offer views on crowdfunding for political causes in Hong Kong later this year, treasury minister says
- Financial services minister Christopher Hui says authorities are considering expanding laws to better regulate crowdfunding platforms
- Practice is currently not regulated by specific laws, with authorities seeking methods to supervise crowdfunding for purposes of political activities, financial gains
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui. Photo: Jonathan Wong