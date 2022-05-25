Victoria Park on June 4, 2019, the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square incident in 1989. Photo: Winson Wong
Pitches in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park, site of previous candlelight vigils, fully booked for June 4
- Officials say the public spaces are available for sports on the anniversary of Tiananmen Square incident, but not for ‘other purposes’
- Most time slots before and after June 4 remain available for booking
