National and Hong Kong flags on display to celebrate the 24th anniversary of the handover in 2021. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s ‘one country, two systems’ principle will not change after 2047, senior Beijing legal official says in latest assurance from nation’s top legislative body
- Shen Chunyao, chairman of Legislative Affairs Commission of National People’s Congress Standing Committee, renews Beijing’s pledge at forum on Basic Law
- One country, two systems policy was a well-considered, long-term ‘best solution’ to resolve historical issues involving Hong Kong, he tells forum
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
National and Hong Kong flags on display to celebrate the 24th anniversary of the handover in 2021. Photo: May Tse