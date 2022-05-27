National and Hong Kong flags on display to celebrate the 24th anniversary of the handover in 2021. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s ‘one country, two systems’ principle will not change after 2047, senior Beijing legal official says in latest assurance from nation’s top legislative body

  • Shen Chunyao, chairman of Legislative Affairs Commission of National People’s Congress Standing Committee, renews Beijing’s pledge at forum on Basic Law
  • One country, two systems policy was a well-considered, long-term ‘best solution’ to resolve historical issues involving Hong Kong, he tells forum

Natalie WongLilian Cheng
Natalie Wong and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 1:54pm, 27 May, 2022

