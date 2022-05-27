John Lee was returned uncontested in the chief executive election. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s next leader John Lee expected to meet President Xi Jinping during visit to Beijing to receive letter of appointment
- It will be Lee’s first meeting with top leaders since he was returned uncontested in chief executive election on May 8
- Chief executive-elect will also present names of finalists for his team to the central government for its approval
