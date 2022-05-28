Chief Executive-elect John Lee leaves home on Saturday morning. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong’s next leader John Lee heads to Beijing to hand in list of proposed governing team, accept appointment letter
- Chief executive-elect left his Ho Man Tin flat with wife Janet Lam Lai-sim on Saturday morning for a four-day trip to capital
- Lee must undergo two days of quarantine in Beijing under a ‘closed-loop’ system before his expected meeting with state leaders on Monday, sources say
