Financial Secretary Paul Chan at the National Security Law Legal Forum on Saturday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong must be prepared for geopolitical risks, finance chief warns, as he hits out at US for interfering in global market
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan also lauds national security law for creating safe and stable environment, with companies raising more funds through IPOs since legislation was enacted in June 2020
- The US has weaponised its currency and some international financial systems during Russo-Ukrainian war, distorting functioning of global market, Chan says
