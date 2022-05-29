Financial Secretary Paul Chan at the National Security Law Legal Forum on Saturday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong must be prepared for geopolitical risks, finance chief warns, as he hits out at US for interfering in global market

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan also lauds national security law for creating safe and stable environment, with companies raising more funds through IPOs since legislation was enacted in June 2020
  • The US has weaponised its currency and some international financial systems during Russo-Ukrainian war, distorting functioning of global market, Chan says

Tony Cheung
Updated: 4:34pm, 29 May, 2022

Financial Secretary Paul Chan at the National Security Law Legal Forum on Saturday. Photo: Handout
