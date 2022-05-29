Executive Council convenor Bernard Chan. Photo: Nora Tam
Executive Council convenor Bernard Chan. Photo: Nora Tam
John Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Top adviser to Hong Kong’s leader calls for next governing team to bolster publicity efforts, compete globally, ‘think outside the box’

  • Executive Council convenor Bernard Chan says next administration must find simpler ways to convey policy information to deal with ‘advent of social media’
  • City also has strong demand for arts and cultural venues, which could help improve quality of life in Hong Kong, he adds

Tony Cheung
Updated: 4:52pm, 29 May, 2022

