Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (right) presents the certificate of appointment to Hong Kong Chief Executive-elect John Lee. Photo: NowTV
Hong Kong government must develop economy, improve livelihoods and fix societal issues, Chinese premier says in presenting appointment letter to John Lee
- Chief Executive-elect meets state officials in Beijing, with ceremony hosted by Vice-Premier Han Zheng
- Premier Li Keqiang says central government will continue to implement ‘one country, two systems’ principle in comprehensive and accurate manner
