Beijing promotes Macau liaison office deputy director to head less than year after his arrival
- State Council announces appointment of Zheng Xincong as director of Beijing’s liaison office in Macau, who only arrived in city last July
- Political scientist Eilo Yu says promotion could be part of policy by Beijing to prevent agency from developing close relations with local authorities
