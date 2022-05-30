The State Council has announced the appointment of Zheng Xincong as the director of Beijing’s liaison office in Macau. Photo: SCMP
Beijing promotes Macau liaison office deputy director to head less than year after his arrival

  • State Council announces appointment of Zheng Xincong as director of Beijing’s liaison office in Macau, who only arrived in city last July
  • Political scientist Eilo Yu says promotion could be part of policy by Beijing to prevent agency from developing close relations with local authorities

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 6:57pm, 30 May, 2022

