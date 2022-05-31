People head for a prayer meeting at Ward Memorial Methodist Church in Yau Ma Tei on Monday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong church holds June 4 commemorative event marking anniversary of Tiananmen Square crackdown amid national security law concerns
- Ward Memorial Methodist Church in Yau Ma Tei organises event on Monday night for members, involving singing of hymns and sharing of messages and prayer
- Prayer meeting comes a week after city’s Catholic churches said they would not hold annual mass commemorating 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown
