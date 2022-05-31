People head for a prayer meeting at Ward Memorial Methodist Church in Yau Ma Tei on Monday. Photo: Edmond So
People head for a prayer meeting at Ward Memorial Methodist Church in Yau Ma Tei on Monday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong church holds June 4 commemorative event marking anniversary of Tiananmen Square crackdown amid national security law concerns

  • Ward Memorial Methodist Church in Yau Ma Tei organises event on Monday night for members, involving singing of hymns and sharing of messages and prayer
  • Prayer meeting comes a week after city’s Catholic churches said they would not hold annual mass commemorating 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown

Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 12:25am, 31 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People head for a prayer meeting at Ward Memorial Methodist Church in Yau Ma Tei on Monday. Photo: Edmond So
People head for a prayer meeting at Ward Memorial Methodist Church in Yau Ma Tei on Monday. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE