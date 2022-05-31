Crowds in 2019 hold up candles in a June 4 vigil at Victoria Park. The event has since been banned on health grounds. Photo: James Wendlinger
Hong Kong activities marking Tiananmen Square crackdown on June 4 will be subject to laws, including national security legislation: Carrie Lam

  • Chief executive also says responsibility lies on shoulders of venue owners
  • Football pitches at Victoria Park fully booked on date, but authorities say only sports activities allowed

Nadia Lam

Updated: 2:28pm, 31 May, 2022

