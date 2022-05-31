Crowds in 2019 hold up candles in a June 4 vigil at Victoria Park. The event has since been banned on health grounds. Photo: James Wendlinger
Hong Kong activities marking Tiananmen Square crackdown on June 4 will be subject to laws, including national security legislation: Carrie Lam
- Chief executive also says responsibility lies on shoulders of venue owners
- Football pitches at Victoria Park fully booked on date, but authorities say only sports activities allowed
