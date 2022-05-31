Top Beijing official handling Hong Kong affairs moved to nation’s political advisory body as it prepares for charm offensive
- Zhang Xiaoming, formerly executive deputy director of State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, now at Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference
- Zhang has been appointed deputy secretary general at nation’s top political advisory body as it prepares to step up work relating to Hong Kong and Macau affairs
A top Beijing official who has been handling Hong Kong affairs for more than three decades has been transferred to the nation’s political advisory body as it plans to embark on a local charm offensive, the Post has learned.
A mainland Chinese source on Tuesday said Zhang Xiaoming, formerly executive deputy director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO), had been appointed deputy secretary general of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).
A second insider familiar with the personnel change said the move signified Beijing’s intention to strengthen the CPPCC’s work related to Hong Kong and Macau, in particular liaising with people from different walks of life in both cities.
“Under the rule of President Xi Jinping, the CPPCC is no longer a decoration or a vase. The central leadership wants it to deliver,” the second source said, adding that Zhang would retain his ministerial rank.
Zhang, 58, began working at the HKMAO in 1989 after graduating from Renmin University of China Law School. He served as deputy director of the office from 2004 to 2012 before being promoted to director of Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong. He was then appointed HKMAO director in 2017.
“Zhang also has rich experience in handling relations with foreign countries,” the source said, referring to the official’s meeting with British Consul General Andrew Heyn to discuss bilateral issues affecting the United Kingdom and Hong Kong in April 2019, just months before social unrest erupted.
It was widely believed their discussions touched on the government’s proposed extradition bill, which became the focus of protesters’ anger.
The following February, the central government appointed Xia Baolong, CPPCC vice-chairman and secretary general, as director of the HKMAO and redesignated Zhang as executive deputy director.
Xia is widely regarded as a trusted ally of Xi as they worked together for more than four years in the mid-2000s when Xi was Communist Party chief in Zhejiang province. Xia served as his deputy at the time.
Zhang held on to his ministerial rank although his authority was reduced to that of “handling day-to-day operation”.