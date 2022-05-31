A top Beijing official who has been handling Hong Kong affairs for more than three decades has been transferred to the nation’s political advisory body as it plans to embark on a local charm offensive, the Post has learned.

A mainland Chinese source on Tuesday said Zhang Xiaoming, formerly executive deputy director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO), had been appointed deputy secretary general of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

A second insider familiar with the personnel change said the move signified Beijing’s intention to strengthen the CPPCC’s work related to Hong Kong and Macau, in particular liaising with people from different walks of life in both cities.

“Under the rule of President Xi Jinping, the CPPCC is no longer a decoration or a vase. The central leadership wants it to deliver,” the second source said, adding that Zhang would retain his ministerial rank.