Hong Kong’s new electoral system must be upheld to safeguard national security, but universal suffrage pledge still valid, Carrie Lam says
- Chief Executive Lam says city’s electoral system in the past was ‘not good enough’, partly to blame for difficulties in last two decades
- Article 45 of the Basic Law still valid and city can achieve goal of electing chief executive by universal suffrage and in accordance with Hong Kong’s actual situation, she adds
