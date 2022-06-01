Oscar Kwok, former deputy police chief, will lead Hong Kong’s Civil Service College. Photo: Felix Wong
Former Hong Kong deputy police commissioner appointed as head of civil service college

  • Oscar Kwok to take office on July 5, expected to ‘add new impetus’ to strengthening civil service training
  • College was established in December to boost civil servants’ understanding of country’s latest developments and policies

Tony Cheung
Updated: 6:56pm, 1 Jun, 2022

