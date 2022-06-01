Oscar Kwok, former deputy police chief, will lead Hong Kong’s Civil Service College. Photo: Felix Wong
Former Hong Kong deputy police commissioner appointed as head of civil service college
- Oscar Kwok to take office on July 5, expected to ‘add new impetus’ to strengthening civil service training
- College was established in December to boost civil servants’ understanding of country’s latest developments and policies
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Oscar Kwok, former deputy police chief, will lead Hong Kong’s Civil Service College. Photo: Felix Wong