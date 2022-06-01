Hong Kong Chief Executive-elect John Lee (right) with Singapore’s Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean. Photo: ISD
Hong Kong’s John Lee meets senior Singapore official, reaffirms commitment to maintaining warm bilateral ties
- Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security of Singapore Teo Chee Hean is first foreign official Lee has met after winning leadership poll on May 8
- During Wednesday’s meeting, Lee shared with Teo direction for Hong Kong’s future development and policy vision of sixth-term government
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Hong Kong Chief Executive-elect John Lee (right) with Singapore’s Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean. Photo: ISD