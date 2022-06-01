A still from the documentary Revolution of Our Times.
National security law: documentary on Hong Kong’s 2019 protests getting screen time overseas, but is it illegal to download or watch it in city?
- Revolution of Our Times director thrilled by global release of film that was screened at Cannes festival and won best documentary at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards
- Legal experts mixed over actions that could be in breach of law if locals viewed the show in city
