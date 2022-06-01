A still from the documentary Revolution of Our Times.
A still from the documentary Revolution of Our Times.
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: documentary on Hong Kong’s 2019 protests getting screen time overseas, but is it illegal to download or watch it in city?

  • Revolution of Our Times director thrilled by global release of film that was screened at Cannes festival and won best documentary at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards
  • Legal experts mixed over actions that could be in breach of law if locals viewed the show in city

Gary CheungChris Lau
Gary Cheung and Chris Lau

Updated: 10:27pm, 1 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A still from the documentary Revolution of Our Times.
A still from the documentary Revolution of Our Times.
READ FULL ARTICLE