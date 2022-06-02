The Hong Kong Palace Museum in the West Kowloon Cultural District. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong Palace Museum to open for ‘25th anniversary of city’s return to Chinese rule’

  • City leader Carrie Lam says museum will open on ‘important day’, but stops short of saying if Chinese President Xi Jinping will officiate event
  • Association of more than 300 Hong Kong artists to organise 13 events to commemorate 25th anniversary of handover

Tony CheungFiona Sun
Tony Cheung and Fiona Sun

Updated: 11:24pm, 2 Jun, 2022

