Seventy people were ordered to leave the civil service in 2021 for failing to meet the new requirement of signing a declaration to uphold the Basic Law and bear allegiance to Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Not ‘iron rice bowls’: more than 50 Hong Kong government employees sacked in the past year due to misconduct, says civil service minister
- More than 1,100 employees faced disciplinary actions over past 5 financial years, with 155 of them dismissed
- Legislators dissatisfied with performance of civil servants during pandemic, calls on government to reform the system and boost effectiveness
