Hong Kong police warn residents against taking part in ‘unlawful assemblies’ around Victoria Park on June 4, after candlelight vigil is banned for third straight year
- Police reveal there have been online calls encouraging people to gather around the park on anniversary of Tiananmen Square crackdown
- Virtual ‘8964’ museum found to be inaccessible on some devices within Hong Kong, sparking questions as to whether it has been blocked
For a third straight year, Hong Kong authorities have banned the annual candlelight vigil held in Causeway Bay’s Victoria Park to mark the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown. Photo: Robert Ng