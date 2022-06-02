For a third straight year, Hong Kong authorities have banned the annual candlelight vigil held in Causeway Bay’s Victoria Park to mark the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong police warn residents against taking part in ‘unlawful assemblies’ around Victoria Park on June 4, after candlelight vigil is banned for third straight year

  • Police reveal there have been online calls encouraging people to gather around the park on anniversary of Tiananmen Square crackdown
  • Virtual ‘8964’ museum found to be inaccessible on some devices within Hong Kong, sparking questions as to whether it has been blocked

Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 11:16pm, 2 Jun, 2022

