The football pitches and basketball courts at Victoria Park will be closed from 11pm on Friday to 12.30am on Sunday. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Sections of Hong Kong’s Victoria Park to close on June 4 after man arrested over online calls to attack police

  • Central lawn, all six football pitches, jogging lane and basketball courts among sections of park to close from 11pm on Friday to 12:30am on Sunday
  • Security guard, 59, arrested on suspicion of spreading threats on social media proclaiming to kill officers during unlawful assembly on Saturday

Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook and Cannix Yau

Updated: 9:42pm, 3 Jun, 2022

