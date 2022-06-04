Hongkongers at the June 4 vigil in Victoria Park in 2019, the last time it was held. Photo: Sam Tsang
Beijing warns Western envoys in Hong Kong not to openly commemorate Tiananmen Square crackdown on anniversary of event
- Reminders by Chinese foreign ministry office sent out in recent days, including to top diplomats of the European Union Office to Hong Kong and Macau
- US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken earlier accused Beijing of censorship over city authorities’ decision to close off parts of former vigil site Victoria Park
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Hongkongers at the June 4 vigil in Victoria Park in 2019, the last time it was held. Photo: Sam Tsang