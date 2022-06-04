John Lee thanks supporters after being voted into the top job in May. Photo: Sam Tsang
Incoming Hong Kong leader John Lee vows to uphold revamped electoral system to pave way for economic development and resolve housing, livelihood issues
- He also voices ‘absolute confidence’ there will not be a repeat of the 2019 social unrest
- He adds process of forming new team has been smooth and more time is needed to submit list to Beijing for approval
