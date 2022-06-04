Hong Kong authorities have said the city’s religious freedoms remain intact despite criticism from the US. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong government expresses ‘strong opposition’ to US state report’s criticism of religious freedom in city
- US State Department report cites religious leaders and groups in Hong Kong as saying authorities ‘less tolerant since the passage of the national security law’
- ‘All enforcement actions taken under the national security law are based on evidence and have nothing to do with their political stance,’ city administration says
