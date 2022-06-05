Police patrol and stand guard in and around Hong Kong’s Victoria Park on the Tiananmen crackdown anniversary, June 4. Photo: Dickson Lee
Amnesty International slams Hong Kong police for arresting 6 people over efforts to mark Tiananmen crackdown

  • Human rights group calls arrests ‘an insult’ to memory of those who died during incident on June 4, 1989
  • Pro-Beijing analyst Lau Siu-kai defends heavy police presence during crackdown anniversary, says force must prevent anyone ‘stirring up troubles’

Jeffie Lam

Updated: 4:07pm, 5 Jun, 2022

