Police patrol and stand guard in and around Hong Kong’s Victoria Park on the Tiananmen crackdown anniversary, June 4. Photo: Dickson Lee
Amnesty International slams Hong Kong police for arresting 6 people over efforts to mark Tiananmen crackdown
- Human rights group calls arrests ‘an insult’ to memory of those who died during incident on June 4, 1989
- Pro-Beijing analyst Lau Siu-kai defends heavy police presence during crackdown anniversary, says force must prevent anyone ‘stirring up troubles’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Police patrol and stand guard in and around Hong Kong’s Victoria Park on the Tiananmen crackdown anniversary, June 4. Photo: Dickson Lee