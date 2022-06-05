Ceramic headrest produced during the Northern Song dynasty, between 960 and 1127. Photo: Handout
Over 900 Chinese antiques, art pieces to be displayed in Hong Kong Palace Museum, including national treasures spanning 5,000 years
- Relics spanning nearly 5,000 years, include paintings, calligraphy, and ceramics, to be showcased at city’s version of Palace Museum
- Transfer of artwork marks Beijing’s Palace Museum’s largest loan outside mainland China since its establishment
