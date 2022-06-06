Paul Lam Ting-kwok, a former head of the Hong Kong Bar Association and current chairman of the Consumer Council. Photo: Nora Tam
Paul Lam Ting-kwok, a former head of the Hong Kong Bar Association and current chairman of the Consumer Council. Photo: Nora Tam
Former Hong Kong Bar Association chairman tipped to become justice minister in John Lee’s governing team, with incumbent Teresa Cheng on the way out

  • Source says former association head Paul Lam approached by incoming leader John Lee to serve as secretary for justice in next administration
  • City leader’s office director Eric Chan likely to serve as chief secretary, while Paul Chan could continue as finance minister, another insider says

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 8:48pm, 6 Jun, 2022

