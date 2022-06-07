Police patrol and stand guard in and around Victoria Park in Causeway Bay on June 4. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam defends police action to close off Victoria Park on June 4, saying anniversary of Tiananmen Square crackdown could spur violent activism

  • Chief executive notes radicals have gone underground since the imposition of the national security law two years ago
  • ‘Of course I support my law enforcement departments in taking this risk-oriented attitude,’ she says

Tony Cheung
Updated: 1:00pm, 7 Jun, 2022

