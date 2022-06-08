Hong Kong’s civil service groups have urged the outgoing administration to decide on a controversial proposal on pay adjustment before leaving office. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Decide on controversial proposal to raise government employees’ pay before current term ends, Hong Kong’s civil service groups urge outgoing administration

  • City’s de facto cabinet unexpectedly delays discussion on annual pay adjustment; meeting with civil service groups also abruptly called off
  • Some speculate the current government may want incoming leader John Lee and his administration to handle the hot potato issue

Tony CheungRachel Yeo
Updated: 2:23pm, 8 Jun, 2022

