Hong Kong’s civil service groups have urged the outgoing administration to decide on a controversial proposal on pay adjustment before leaving office. Photo: Nora Tam
Decide on controversial proposal to raise government employees’ pay before current term ends, Hong Kong’s civil service groups urge outgoing administration
- City’s de facto cabinet unexpectedly delays discussion on annual pay adjustment; meeting with civil service groups also abruptly called off
- Some speculate the current government may want incoming leader John Lee and his administration to handle the hot potato issue
