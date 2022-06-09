live | Outgoing Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam attends her final Legco question and answer session
- Lawmakers are likely to grill her on pandemic policies with a potential sixth wave of Covid-19 cases looming over the city
- Lam ends her five-year term on June 30, with her legacy also expected to be touched on by Legco members
Hong Kong’s outgoing leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor attended her final question and answer session in the Legislative Council on Thursday morning, a swansong before the end of her five-year term on June 30.
Lawmakers are likely to grill the chief executive on strategies for combating the Covid-19 pandemic as a potential sixth wave of cases looms over the city and progress on reopening the border with mainland China. Housing policies and a controversial proposal to increase senior civil servants’ pay by a record 7.26 per cent are also likely to be covered during the 1½-hour session.
Legislators are also expected to offer their opinions on Lam’s legacy before her former No 2, John Lee Ka-chiu, takes the reins on July 1.
Follow the Post’s live coverage here as the event unfolds.
Reporting by Tony Cheung, Lilian Cheng, Victor Ting and Jeffie Lam