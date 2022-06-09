LIVE
Updated: 10:58am, 9 Jun, 2022

Updated: 10:58am, 9 Jun, 2022

Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a question and answer session in Legco. Photo: Sam Tsang
INTRODUCTION

Hong Kong’s outgoing leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor attended her final question and answer session in the Legislative Council on Thursday morning, a swansong before the end of her five-year term on June 30.

Lawmakers are likely to grill the chief executive on strategies for combating the Covid-19 pandemic as a potential sixth wave of cases looms over the city and progress on reopening the border with mainland China. Housing policies and a controversial proposal to increase senior civil servants’ pay by a record 7.26 per cent are also likely to be covered during the 1½-hour session.

Legislators are also expected to offer their opinions on Lam’s legacy before her former No 2, John Lee Ka-chiu, takes the reins on July 1.

Follow the Post’s live coverage here as the event unfolds. 

Reporting by Tony Cheung, Lilian Cheng, Victor Ting and Jeffie Lam

