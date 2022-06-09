Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Sam Tsang
No chance of reopening border soon with mainland, Lam says, while city logs 674 Covid-19 cases
- Outgoing chief executive in final Legco session points to China’s ‘dynamic-zero’ Covid-19 strategy compared with other jurisdictions, stresses need for ‘best of both worlds’
- She also declares she has delivered a report card that she does not regret and has put down a ‘perfect full stop’ for her 40-year career
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Sam Tsang