Oscar Kwok Yam-shu, head of the Civil Service College. Photo: Jelly Tse
Oscar Kwok Yam-shu, head of the Civil Service College. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

New training school for Hong Kong government workers to focus on raising awareness of national security, college head says

  • Anyone who fails their assessment ‘must face the consequence,’ says inaugural head of school
  • Oscar Kwok says he may consider adopting police-style training if it could steer civic service to become ‘highly efficient’ team

Natalie WongJeffie Lam
Natalie Wong and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 8:39pm, 9 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Oscar Kwok Yam-shu, head of the Civil Service College. Photo: Jelly Tse
Oscar Kwok Yam-shu, head of the Civil Service College. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE