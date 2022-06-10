Chinese foreign vice-minister Xie Feng, formerly Beijing’s top envoy in Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP
Can Hong Kong become a ‘legal hub’? State official urges city to lean on strengths to aid country’s ‘foreign-related’ work in field, such as in treaties and international legislation
- Xie Feng, formerly Beijing’s top envoy in Hong Kong, says city should follow Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s thoughts on diplomacy and rule of law
- He calls on Hong Kong to provide wisdom for China when ‘applying, leading and shaping’ international rules
