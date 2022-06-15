Former Chief Justice Andrew Li at his office in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
Exclusive interview: Hong Kong’s first chief justice Andrew Li on whether all judges in city should be Chinese nationals ahead of 2047
- City needs to be prepared should fewer non-permanent, overseas judges be available to serve in next 10 years, he says
- Li also calls on younger people to think beyond just their rights, arguing they should also focus on their responsibilities to the community and country
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Former Chief Justice Andrew Li at his office in Central. Photo: Nora Tam