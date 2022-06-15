Authorities are still finalising the closed-loop arrangement to ensure the protection of visiting state leaders ahead of celebrations to mark the anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Authorities are still finalising the closed-loop arrangement to ensure the protection of visiting state leaders ahead of celebrations to mark the anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong top officials to ‘undergo 3-day hotel quarantine’ ahead of visit by state leaders to mark city’s 25th handover anniversary

  • Source says those taking part in ‘closed-loop’ arrangement to avoid high-risk locations, gatherings for four days before undergoing three-day hotel isolation
  • Health protocol still being finalised by authorities, with currently no word on whether Chinese President Xi Jinping will head visiting delegation

Gary CheungLilian Cheng
Updated: 9:36pm, 15 Jun, 2022

