Hong Kong has reached the halfway mark of the 50-year agreement on ‘one country, two systems’. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong /  Politics

Senior state officials laud ‘one country, two systems’ policy for Hong Kong, voice confidence in city’s prosperity and ‘quality democracy’

  • Huang Liuquan, HKMAO deputy director, says anyone betting on demise of city has ‘never won’
  • Huang and Liu Guangyuan, commissioner of the Chinese foreign ministry’s office in Hong Kong, spoke at high-powered forum marking 25th anniversary of handover

Tony Cheung
Updated: 2:53pm, 16 Jun, 2022

