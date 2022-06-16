Two-thirds of the posts in John Lee’s 21-member administration will likely be appointed from within the current government. Photo: Nora Tam
Two-thirds of the posts in John Lee’s 21-member administration will likely be appointed from within the current government. Photo: Nora Tam
John Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Incoming Hong Kong leader John Lee relies mostly on incumbent officials to fill ranks of his governing team

  • In surprising move, civil service chief Patrick Nip will not continue to serve in the administration
  • Among 21 principal officials tipped to be recruited by Lee, only six not from current administration

Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 11:29pm, 16 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Two-thirds of the posts in John Lee’s 21-member administration will likely be appointed from within the current government. Photo: Nora Tam
Two-thirds of the posts in John Lee’s 21-member administration will likely be appointed from within the current government. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE