Regina Ip, chairwoman of the New People’s Party. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Regina Ip, chairwoman of the New People’s Party. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Veteran Hong Kong lawmaker Regina Ip set to become convenor of incoming leader John Lee’s de facto cabinet, sources say

  • If confirmed, Ip, 71 will be first woman to lead body of advisers that helps chief executive in policymaking
  • New People’s Party chairwoman would also be first convenor with political affiliation since Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule

Natalie WongLilian Cheng
Natalie Wong and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 9:56pm, 16 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Regina Ip, chairwoman of the New People’s Party. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Regina Ip, chairwoman of the New People’s Party. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE