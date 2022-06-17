Posters and reflections at the Xiqu Centre in the West Kowloon Cultural District. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Posters and reflections at the Xiqu Centre in the West Kowloon Cultural District. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Politics

Candidates running for Hong Kong arts body will need to get nominations from powerful Election Committee to ensure ‘national security elements’ addressed

  • Change will bring Arts Development Council poll in line with others held under Beijing’s ‘patriots-only’ electoral shake-up, Home Affairs Bureau says
  • But top art critic expresses fears the ‘unnecessary’ move will politicise a statutory body that has been operating well

Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 8:59pm, 17 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Posters and reflections at the Xiqu Centre in the West Kowloon Cultural District. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Posters and reflections at the Xiqu Centre in the West Kowloon Cultural District. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE