John Lee will be sworn in as leader on July 1. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
John Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Incoming Hong Kong leader John Lee finalises cabinet line-up, submits list to Beijing for consideration

  • Declining to give any names, Lee says he has brought in incumbent ministers, civil servants, professionals from private sector and people familiar with district work
  • He pledges to reveal the list once it receives the green light from Beijing

Nadia Lam
Updated: 12:17am, 18 Jun, 2022

