Chief Executive-elect John Lee Ka-chiu (right), then chief secretary, and Finance Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po (left) attend a variety show to mark China’s National Day in 2021. Photo: AP
breaking | Beijing approves Hong Kong Chief Executive-elect John Lee’s cabinet line-up
- Mainland China’s State Council has given the greenlight to John Lee Ka-chiu’s choice of key officials in cabinet
- Long-time bureaucrat Eric Chan becomes chief secretary, Financial Secretary Paul Chan to stay in current post
