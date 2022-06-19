Chief Executive-elect John Lee Ka-chiu (right), then chief secretary, and Finance Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po (left) attend a variety show to mark China’s National Day in 2021. Photo: AP
breaking | Beijing approves Hong Kong Chief Executive-elect John Lee’s cabinet line-up

  • Mainland China’s State Council has given the greenlight to John Lee Ka-chiu’s choice of key officials in cabinet
  • Long-time bureaucrat Eric Chan becomes chief secretary, Financial Secretary Paul Chan to stay in current post

Natalie Wong
Updated: 12:14pm, 19 Jun, 2022

