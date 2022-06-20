New textbooks for secondary schools in Hong Kong say the city was never a British colony. Photo: Sam Tsang
Debate over whether Hong Kong was indeed British colony reflects lack of education on Chinese constitution, lawmakers say

  • Pro-Beijing legislators say some residents have misunderstandings about history due to lack of education about Basic Law and nation’s constitution
  • Lawmaker Lai Tung-kwok of the New People’s Party argues new Basic Law test for educators too easy

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 8:44pm, 20 Jun, 2022

