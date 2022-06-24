Beijing is making contingency plans for the inauguration of Hong Kong’s new government next Friday, such as sending a senior official to the city to officiate at the swearing-in ceremony and having a state leader give a speech via teleconferencing, according to a veteran local politician. Hong Kong’s mainland affairs minister Erick Tsang Kwok-wai and incoming chief secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki were on Thursday confirmed as infected with the coronavirus , sparking speculation on whether a state leader such as President Xi Jinping would attend the ceremony on July 1, the 25th anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese rule. Ip Kwok-him, a local deputy to the National People’s Congress, China’s legislature, on Friday said Hongkongers could still expect a senior official from Beijing to officiate at the ceremony. “[The infections] will affect state leaders’ plans. If no state leader is coming, the central government will still send a representative to oversee the swearing-in,” he told the Post . “This official is more likely to be Xia Baolong, director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office.” Ip said he believed Premier Li Keqiang and Vice-Premier Han Zheng were less likely to be backup candidates as they also were high-ranking state leaders. It was also unlikely to be Luo Huining, director of the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong, as he was ranked lower than Xia, he added. 2 top Hong Kong officials contract Covid, raising concerns over state leader visit A source with knowledge of the celebrations said relevant Beijing offices were working with the Hong Kong side “round the clock” to get the latest updates on the outbreak among the top Hong Kong officials and trying to make adjustments to arrangements. The source confirmed that Beijing was working with Hong Kong on some contingency plans, such as having a state leader supervise the swearing-in online. “The video link has been set up and tested already,” the source revealed. If the contingency plans are used, it will be the first time the nation’s president has not visited Hong Kong to officiate at the new government’s inauguration. But a different source familiar with preparations of the celebrations said the two infections would not have a “significant impact” on a visit by a state leader. As Beijing had already appointed Hong Kong’s new governing team of officials, there had been talk on whether they could take office automatically on July 1 without the need to be sworn in. But Ip said it was unlikely, as Hong Kong’s legislature had passed a law last year to specify the necessity of a proper oath of office. Hong Kong lawmakers, business leaders call for cutting hotel quarantine to 3 days In 2016, China’s top legislative body interpreted Article 104 of the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, to specify that “oath taking is the legal prerequisite and required procedure for public officers … to assume office”. It added: “No public office shall be assumed, no corresponding powers and functions shall be exercised … by anyone who fails to lawfully and validly take the oath.” Ip also said there was a high chance Tsang and Chan, currently director of the Chief Executive’s Office, would be absent for July 1 events. “My impression is that [Beijing] wants zero risk. Under these strict criteria, they may not be able to attend the event if the state leader is present,” he said. Ip pointed to the “two sessions” annual meetings of the country’s legislature and top advisory body as an example, saying people whose driver or family members had contracted the virus were barred from attending. Political heavyweight Tam Yiu-chung was unable to attend a meeting after accepting a cheque from a Covid-19 patient, he added. According to past practice, incoming leader John Lee Ka-chiu will take his oath in front of a state leader on July 1, with Chan then expected to lead other senior ministers in taking their vow as a group. Ip said that if Chan could not attend the ceremony, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, as the next minister in terms of precedence, would replace the incoming chief secretary and lead others in taking the oath. He also expressed concerns that other incumbent and incoming officers could be experiencing the virus’ incubation stage and test positive a few days later. Under health authorities’ discharge criteria, Covid-19 patients who have received at least two doses of a vaccine may end their quarantine at the earliest on day 7 after a positive result if they are negative in a rapid antigen test on days 6 and 7. The two officials could therefore end their quarantine at the earliest on June 30, a day before the swearing-in ceremony. Infectious disease specialist Dr Joseph Tsang Kay-yan said he believed the chance of infections among other officials was low, given that they wore masks at work and tested themselves for Covid-19 every day. He estimated the two infected officials carried a lower viral load, as they tested positive via PCR test, which has a higher sensitivity than RAT. Their results could turn negative earlier than expected if their viral load was not high, he said. Additional reporting by Gary Cheung