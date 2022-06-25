Chinese President Xi Jinping will officiate at the event to mark the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover and swear in the new administration of incoming leader John Lee Ka-chiu. State news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday morning that Xi will “attend the ceremony to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s reunification with the motherland and to inaugurate the city’s sixth-term government”. The visit will be the second time Xi has presided over the anniversary festivities and the swearing-in ceremony of a new city leader since becoming China’s president in 2013. In 2017, he led the swearing-in of the city’s fourth chief executive, Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, and her cabinet on July 1. On Saturday, both outgoing city leader Lam and Chief Executive-designate Lee issued statements extending their welcome and gratitude to the president on the announcement that he would attend the July 1 celebrations. According to Saturday’s statement, which cited his other titles of general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, Xi will oversee the inauguration of Lee and his government. The Xinhua report, however, departed from the statement announcing his 2017 tour of Hong Kong, by giving no dates on the actual length of his stay, raising the possibility his plans had yet to be finalised or that it could be a day visit. The 2017 statement, made on June 25 of that year, reported he would “go” to Hong Kong from June 29 to July 1 and “inspect” the city. During that visit, Xi attended 20 events over 49 hours, state media recounted last week when it carried a report on Xi’s “deep affection” for Hong Kong, ahead of the 25th anniversary festivities. The article, headlined “Hong Kong’s development is always close to my heart” and published in the Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily , compiled a number of Xi’s past speeches which touched on the city, highlighting his “care” for it over the decades. Earlier, there had been concerns over the city’s 25th anniversary plans after two incoming key officials contracted the coronavirus. Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang Kwok-wai and incoming chief secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki were on Thursday confirmed as infected, the same day other senior local officials entered a “closed-loop” arrangement aimed at protecting them from infection ahead of the anniversary. The number of daily coronavirus cases has also continued to climb in Hong Kong, with health authorities on Friday reporting 1,860 infections, including 139 imported ones, marking the tenth consecutive day that the figure remained at four digits. 2 top Hong Kong officials contract Covid, raising concerns over state leader visit Lau Siu-kai, vice-president of the semi-official think tank, the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies, said he expected Xi to visit the city to attend the celebrations. The decision not to state Xi’s length of stay in the announcement was to allow flexibility for his schedule, he added. “It may not necessarily be related to the pandemic, it could be he did not want to reveal the arrangement in detail. It depends on the preparation in Hong Kong,” he said. Pro-Beijing political heavyweight Tam Yiu-chung said he did not want to speculate on whether Xi was visiting Hong Kong or the duration of his stay in the city solely based on the announcement. “The situation this year is different from last time due to the pandemic. We need to take all the anti-epidemic measures. Let’s wait and see the upcoming announcement of how he will attend the event and the detailed arrangements,” he said. Earlier on Saturday, former justice minister Elsie Leung Oi-sie said the state leader could appoint a person, even the city’s chief executive, to preside over the swearing-in of principal officials, explaining the law only stipulated that they should take their oath before a representative selected by the central government. “[We] do not need to be overly worried … Whether the state leader is visiting [Hong Kong] or not is not a big issue, he can appoint a representative to receive the oath,” she told a radio programme. “It’s not a must for [the two infected] officials to be sworn in on July 1, as the law only stipulates that they shall take the oath as soon as possible after their appointment.” In a statement by incoming city leader Lee, he said Xi’s visit was of significance for the city, especially at the “critical moment” when Hong Kong was transitioning from “chaos to stability” to “a new milestone towards governance and prosperity”. In Lam’s statement, she said that the city had been “steadfastly” implementing the “one country, two systems” governing principle with Xi’s “warm regards” and support from central authorities. “President Xi’s attendance at a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the HKSAR fully shows the importance that the central authorities attach to and their support for Hong Kong,” Lam wrote. A source familiar with the preparations said top officials who may have close contact with the visiting state leader will have to undergo quarantine at designated hotels for two days before the event. Other government officials, advisers and lawmakers attending celebratory events on July 1 will need to be quarantined at government-designated hotels for one day under the “closed-loop” arrangement. All of them have also been told to avoid going anywhere apart from their workplaces and home from June 23 until the day before the July 1 celebrations, and will undergo polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for Covid-19 at designated government centres on a daily basis. Sources had earlier said that it might be possible for the visiting state leader to tour one of the city’s secondary schools as well as the Science Park during the trip, yet plans might be changed given Xi’s tight schedule. A check by the Post found that two five-star hotels in Wan Chai – the Renaissance Hong Kong Harbour View Hotel, where Xi stayed during his visit to the city in 2017, and the Grand Hyatt – were closed to guests from June 27 to July 2 and June 28 to July 2 respectively. ‘1,000 workers to enter quarantine for Hong Kong anniversary event’ Back in 2017, Xi and Chinese first lady Peng Liyuan’s three-day visit to Hong Kong was conducted under an unprecedented security blanket. The trip had a tight schedule that included reaching out to youth and other groups, apart from attending the inauguration ceremony, where he made a keynote address on July 1. During his tour of the city, Xi also visited the construction site for the West Kowloon Cultural District, attended a banquet hosted by then chief executive Leung Chun-ying and inspected troops at the local garrison of the People’s Liberation Army at Shek Kong Barracks in Yuen Long. As part of preparations for the presidential visit in 2017, roads were closed and parts of Wan Chai and Admiralty became no-go zones, while police took no chances against the global threat of terrorism with a massive air-land-sea security operation. Some 11,000 police were deployed to protect Xi and his wife, while police bulletproof cars ferried both of them to the Renaissance Hong Kong Harbour View Hotel in Wan Chai, where security equipment was set up beforehand. His delegation, by that time, stayed in the adjacent Grand Hyatt.