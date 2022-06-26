Hong Kong should win back Beijing’s trust by ensuring its political security and the avoidance of anything that could harm the country and the city, two pro-establishment heavyweights said on Sunday. Leung Chun-ying, a former chief executive and now vice-chairman of the nation’s top political advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, insisted Hong Kong was not tasked with showcasing a Western-style democracy to mainlanders. Leung - who highlighted the original intent of the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution - said: “Hong Kong is an economic city. “Our place is also not a ‘political show flat’ to demonstrate how the so-called Western democratic model works. “A lot of mainland taxi drivers have a better understanding than our local lawmakers of Hong Kong’s value to the country.” Rita Fan Hsu Lai-tai, the city’s former delegate to the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, the country’s top legislative body, said universal suffrage would be implemented when all residents agreed they were Chinese and would not do anything to harm the development of the nation or Hong Kong. The two, who were speaking on separate occasions, reviewed the city’s relationship with the central government in advance of the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule on Friday. Leung said the city must win back Beijing’s confidence by ensuring its internal security, especially on the political front, given that Hong Kong was an “open and international society”. On whether Beijing would loosen its grip on Hong Kong, Leung said residents could only count on themselves. He added Hongkongers should back the city government and not do anything that violated the Basic Law or the “one country, two systems” principle. The former city leader said that the central government had a say in Hong Kong’s priorities in terms of policymaking and highlighted that the chief executive was appointed by Beijing. Leung added he was confident that new Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, who will be sworn in on July 1, would make a good leader despite criticisms that the career policeman lacked experience in other policy areas. He said: “There are advantages for someone who does not have experience in other policy areas except security matters to be the chief executive. “He will not have any burden. He will not be afraid of doing something, worrying that people would point out that had deviated from his previous suggestions before.” Xi Jinping to attend Hong Kong 25th anniversary event – but it could be a day visit Leung added that it would be no problem for the incoming government to promote Hong Kong to the world even though the two top officials, Lee and chief secretary-designate Eric Chan Kwok-ki, were both sanctioned by the United States. He said: “The world is huge. Asean is our biggest trade partner after mainland China. “I don’t think Asean countries would follow the West just because the US sanctioned our top officials.”