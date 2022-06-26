The Hong Kong garrison of the People’s Liberation Army will be combat-ready for the “toughest and most complicated” situations, its commander has vowed, as the city prepares for the 25th anniversary of its return to Chinese rule. The pledge came amid what some analysts described as “unprecedented national security threats” facing the country and Hong Kong in a tense geopolitical environment. Major General Peng Jingtang made the promise ahead of President Xi Jinping’s attendance at events marking Hong Kong’s handover anniversary and the swearing-in of incoming leader John Lee Ka-chiu’s administration. This will be Xi’s first meeting outside mainland China since the coronavirus pandemic started two years ago. Two pro-establishment heavyweights on Sunday said Hong Kong should win back Beijing’s trust by ensuring political security and refraining from doing anything to hurt both the country and the city. In a lengthy feature published by state media Xinhua on Sunday detailing the work and accomplishments of the PLA in Hong Kong over the past 25 years, Peng cited Xi’s earlier remarks that the garrison should make solid preparations for military struggles. “[We] must strengthen our sense of vigilance and the ‘bottom-line’ thinking,” Peng said, referring to the approach underscored by Xi to fully assess various kinds of risks for better decision-making. “We should advance military preparations for the ‘toughest and most complicated’ scenarios and keep boosting our defence capabilities in order to be a competent force that will reassure the [Chinese Communist] Party, the people and be trusted by Hong Kong compatriots.” Lai Ruxin, the garrison’s political commissar, also said it must be “particularly strong politically” as a unit of army stationed in the “one country, two systems” environment. The garrison had been working to ensure its troops were “absolutely loyal, pure and reliable” in their adherence to party ideals. Xi Jinping to attend Hong Kong 25th anniversary event – but it could be a day visit The Xinhua article also said the Hong Kong garrison had stepped up its youth work in the city by organising summer camps attended by more than 5,800 young people so far. The garrison had cultivated young people’s national identity and extended its outreach to schools on national security education, organising military experience workshops for primary and secondary school pupils, it wrote. Lau Siu-kai, vice-president of the semi-official think-tank the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies, said Peng had hoped to exert a deterrent effect with his strong stance. “Hong Kong and China are now under unprecedented national security threats as the United States and the West would continue to suppress the nation in blocking its development,” Lau said, citing the recent security talks between US and Taiwan on defending the self-governing island. Lau also said Peng had wanted to highlight the Hong Kong garrison’s abilities and determination ahead of Xi’s attendance at the handover anniversary events. Song Sio-chong, professor at Shenzhen University’s Centre for Basic Laws of Hong Kong and Macau, said Hong Kong was a weak spot that Washington could take advantage of amid US-Sino tensions. “Peng has to say so as the US always believes that it can attack China via Hong Kong,” he said. “The US isn’t familiar with China’s socialist system but is familiar with Hong Kong’s.” President Xi Jinping sends personal message to Hong Kong Xi’s attendance at the ceremony was announced on Saturday, with no precise set of dates given, raising the possibility it could be a day visit or that his plans had yet to be finalised. During his last visit to Hong Kong in 2017 as part of the 20th anniversary of the handover, Xi, who is chairman of the PLA’s top brass, the Central Military Commission, inspected the garrison in the biggest military parade since the army was first stationed in the city in 1997. The announcement on his attendance of this year’s July 1 festivities did not mention an inspection of the garrison.