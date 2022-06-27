President Xi Jinping could be planning a two-day visit in Hong Kong to mark the 25th anniversary of its return to Chinese rule as senior officials and politicians will be placed under hotel quarantine from Wednesday. Quarantine arrangements were back in focus after Xinhua reported on Saturday that Xi would “attend a meeting” celebrating the 25th anniversary of the handover and swear in incoming chief executive John Lee Ka-chiu on July 1. However, the report did not specify a set of dates or an itinerary. It was also unclear whether Xi would travel to Hong Kong in person. A source told the Post on Monday that outgoing leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor had planned a banquet on June 30 at her official residence, Government House, for the president, who would meet both the incumbent and incoming administrations if he did visit. Discussing the “closed-loop” arrangements, Ronny Tong Ka-wah, a member of the Executive Council, Lam’s de facto cabinet, said he would begin his hotel quarantine on Wednesday, albeit with no further information on his stay. Xi Jinping to attend Hong Kong 25th anniversary event – but it could be a day visit “It depends on whether you join celebrations for two days or one day. If you join the event on June 30, you’ll have to stay [in quarantine] starting on June 29. You’ll have to stay [in quarantine] on June 30 if you take part in the event on July 1,” he told a radio programme. “But if you participate on both days, then it will be June 29. I believe under the arrangement, participants will go directly from the hotel to the venues.” Tong said he believed the quarantine hotels would be in Wan Chai, perhaps near the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre where key celebration events would take place. A visit to Hong Kong by Xi would be his first outside mainland China since the pandemic started in 2020. It would also be the second time he had presided over the city’s anniversary events. On July 1, 2017, Lam was sworn in as the city’s fourth chief executive by Xi. Another Exco member, Ip Kwok-him, said there was a “high chance” Xi would come to Hong Kong although he believed his visit would be brief. “I think this is a very appropriate approach, especially under the current pandemic,” Ip said. Tam Yiu-chung, Hong Kong’s sole delegate to the nation’s top legislative body, said he would not read anything into the Xinhua report, suggesting that people wait for official announcements. Concerns had grown in recent days over the anniversary plans after two incoming key officials caught Covid-19. Constitutional affairs minister Erick Tsang Kwok-wai and incoming chief secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki were on Thursday confirmed as infected. 2 top Hong Kong officials contract Covid, raising concerns over state leader visit Since last Thursday, those set to attend celebratory events must follow a point-to-point closed-loop system between their home and office, and undergo nucleic acid testing at a government-designated test centre daily. The Hong Kong Science Park, rumoured to be among locations to be visited by a state leader, will implement special arrangements and security checkpoints to inspect people and vehicles from Thursday. Hourly parking for cars and bicycles will be closed. A Science Park source said a visit by a state leader was scheduled, but his presence depended on Covid-19 developments in the city. The city has experienced a recent upwards trend in infections, with 12 straight days of caseloads in the four figures. On Sunday, Hong Kong reported 1,917 coronavirus cases, comprising 1,799 local and 118 imported infections. The city’s overall tally stands at 1,237,623 cases with 9,398 fatalities. Xi Jinping to attend Hong Kong 25th anniversary event – but it could be a day visit Tong said: “The pandemic development is worrying, and may break through 2,000 cases [on Monday].” The Post has contacted the Science Park for comment.