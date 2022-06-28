A no-fly zone that will also ban the use of drones will be established above a high-speed train terminus in West Kowloon as part of a security blanket for Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is expected to arrive from Shenzhen for a two-day visit to Hong Kong later this week, the Post has learned. Police will also set up posts spaced 10 to 20 metres apart along the perimeter of the station – along Wui Man Road, Lin Cheung Road and Jordan Road – in addition to water-filled barricades, according to government sources. “At least four officers will be deployed to patrol between two posts regularly,” one source said, adding that beyond the high-security area, police would also be on guard along stretches such as Nga Cheung Road, Canton Road and Austin Road West. The source said high-rise observation posts would also be set up in the area. “Any unauthorised flying objects such as drones will be taken down,” he said. Xi is expected to arrive in the city on Thursday afternoon, and will be escorted into a bulletproof limousine indoors before his convoy leaves the West Kowloon station. The source added that preparations for the lockdown around the station would begin before midnight on Tuesday. Xi Jinping expected on 2-day trip to Hong Kong ‘but will not stay overnight’ Xi will not stay overnight in the city and is expected return to Shenzhen by train after attending a banquet hosted by outgoing Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor at her official residence Government House in Central. He will also meet officials from both the incumbent and incoming administrations. Another source said a heavy police presence and high-profile patrols would be deployed at the nearby West Kowloon Cultural District although the president was not expected to visit the Palace Museum there. The Hong Kong Science Park, where Xi is expected to visit, has issued a notice to companies and staff, saying it would implement special arrangements and set up security checkpoints from Thursday. The Transport Department also said special arrangements would come into force from Wednesday to Thursday to facilitate police operations. According to the department, some of the roads in the area would be temporarily closed to traffic “until completion of the operation”. From 2pm on Thursday, the whole section of Science Park East Avenue and Science Park West Avenue will be closed. All parking spaces at Yat Cheung Street Public Car Park, Sui Cheung Street Public Carpark and Chak Cheung Street Public Carpark will be closed off from 8pm on Wednesday. Some bus and green minibus routes will also be temporarily diverted from noon on Wednesday. From 1pm on Tuesday, a restricted area was established at Victoria Harbour, off the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai, with the help of marine police launches, according to the Marine Department. The arrangement will be in place until 11.59pm on Friday. The department said it was part of “security and public safety arrangements in connection with the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region”. During the period, the department said in its notice that “no vessel, other than government vessels, will be allowed to enter or remain within the restricted area”. Xi Jinping to attend Hong Kong 25th anniversary event – but it could be a day visit The president is expected to return to Hong Kong by high-speed train on Friday morning. He will officiate at a ceremony to mark the handover anniversary and oversee the swearing-in of incoming chief executive John Lee Ka-chiu and his cabinet at the convention and exhibition centre. After the ceremony, Xi will leave the city. Over the weekend, police put up large water-filled barriers around the convention centre in Wan Chai, including along Harbour Road and Golden Bauhinia Square. The Post has learned that the president’s itinerary could be subject to last-minute changes or cancellation due to various factors, such as the coronavirus situation in Hong Kong, where case numbers have risen over the past two weeks.