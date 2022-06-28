Police officers patrol outside the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai ahead of July 1. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

More than 10 journalists denied permission to cover Hong Kong handover anniversary events due to security reasons, reporters’ group says

  • Post photographer among those denied permission to cover celebratory events on July 1
  • Other rejected applicants include photographer from Information Services Department and journalists from Reuters, Agence France-Presse, Cable TV, Ming Pao and HK01, sources say

Danny Mok and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 12:32am, 29 Jun, 2022

