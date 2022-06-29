Hong Kong marks the 25th anniversary of its return to Chinese rule on July 1. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘Piloting ship to weather storm’: Chinese state-run paper highlights ‘vitality’ of Hong Kong’s ‘one country, two systems’ principle ahead of Xi Jinping visit
- People’s Daily publishes article titled ‘Unswervingly safeguarding the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong’ ahead of President Xi Jinping’s visit
- City should be better able to resolve deep-rooted conflicts effectively under a stabilised environment with ‘patriots ruling Hong Kong’, article says
