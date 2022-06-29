President Xi Jinping is expected to arrive at the high-speed railway terminus in West Kowloon on Thursday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong could issue No 1 typhoon warning signal on Wednesday night, forecaster says, ahead of expected visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping
- Hong Kong Observatory warns strong winds and showers are possible with tropical depression heading towards west of Hong Kong and Guangdong province
- President Xi Jinping expected to arrive in Hong Kong on Thursday afternoon for a two-day trip to mark the 25th anniversary of city’s return to Chinese rule on July 1
