President Xi Jinping is expected to arrive at the high-speed railway terminus in West Kowloon on Thursday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong could issue No 1 typhoon warning signal on Wednesday night, forecaster says, ahead of expected visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping

  • Hong Kong Observatory warns strong winds and showers are possible with tropical depression heading towards west of Hong Kong and Guangdong province
  • President Xi Jinping expected to arrive in Hong Kong on Thursday afternoon for a two-day trip to mark the 25th anniversary of city’s return to Chinese rule on July 1

Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 4:08pm, 29 Jun, 2022

